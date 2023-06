ST. LOUIS – From wine glasses to beer mugs, The Queens’ Jewels has you sparkling all over the party!

Candice Cherry customizes any type of glass wear to make it shine and sparkle. She got the idea after seeing a boring wine glass at a party and lifted it to her earring.

Bam – an idea came to mind, make wine glasses that sparkle. The Queens’ Jewels started to shine and grow. Now her sparkly creations are sold in more than 1600 locations.

thequeensjewels.net