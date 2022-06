ST. LOUIS – Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites is hitting the road with Poppy.

It’s a bike that’s retrofitted with a container which carries all of the wonderful cake pops and boozy bites. Owner Amy Gamlin wheeled in to show us her latest creation. It’s been a great year for the shop. They’ve expanded and now have Poppy which can be booked for any event.

AmysCakePopShop.com

7967 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves

314-954-3157