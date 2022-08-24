St. LOUIS — When Café Natasha closed its doors, a new one opened in its place and the owner behind this new place is a familiar one.

Natasha Baharami opened Salve Osteria after her parents retired from Café Natasha. This new eatery boasts fresh Italian and Mediterranean dishes, made fresh with top-notch ingredients.

You can get a larger entrée or dabble in the many vegetable-led small plates. Whatever you decide, it’s going to be the best!

Salve Osteria

3200 S. Grand Blvd in St. Louis

Open Thursday-Sunday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SavleOsteria.com