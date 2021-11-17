Scarlett’s Wine offers a little bit of everything and it’s all great

ST. LOUIS — From the wood-fired pizza to all the wonderful dishes with influences from France, Italy and Spain, Scarlett’s Wine Bar checks off all the taste bud boxes.

Plus, they have a wide array of wines and you don’t need to be a wine expert to get the perfect pairing for your meal. They have a list from A-Z to see and the region each wine is from.

Executive Chef Johnty McCoy and owner Alan Richman showed off their Panna Cotta, a desert that leave you saying “mangia!’

Want to know more? Visit www.scarlettscwe.com.