ST. LOUIS – Conor VanBuskirk, the owner of Upshot Coffee, has a lot of energy and it’s not because he drinks coffee.

He stopped by our kitchen today with coffee and some great food. That food is healthy and so is Conor. Hear his story and how he lost over 100 pounds, created a successful business and opened up another coffee shop in the midst of a pandemic.

Whew…hearing his story, we need lattes to keep up!

Visit both coffee shop locations in St. Charles and Cottleville : WeAreUpshotCoffee.com