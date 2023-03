ST. LOUIS – It’s pitch perfect at The Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern.

This spot is nestled near CITYPARK Stadium, which is perfect if you want to grab a bite to eat and go to the match. However, you can also stay and relax while watch the game on any one of their big screens.

Plus, they open up early on the weekends for soccer fans to watch matches across the world.

The Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern

2 S. 20th Street in St. Louis, MO 63103

ThePitch-STL.com