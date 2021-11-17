Serendipity Ice Cream wraps customers in comfort and joy for the holidays

ST. LOUIS — Hot chocolate bombs are still the bomb.com, but Serendipity Ice Cream started a trend – homemade ice cream wraps.

Beckie Jacobs from Serendipity crashed our kitchen with these ice cream wraps for Chanukah and Christmas. These must-have wraps don’t just wrap up the shop’s goodies, they have a treat cheat sheet – brilliant!

Studio STL has a thing for bonbons, so put the Elf on the Shelf or a Mench on a Bench and get a bonbon to devour in delight.

Want more ice cream? Check out serendipity-icecream.com.