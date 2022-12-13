ST. LOUIS — The thing about going vegan is that it can be tough at first, especially at dinners you are going to with friends and family. The key is to make a dish everyone can eat and enjoy without screaming, “I’m vegan!” Caryn Dugan is an expert and so creative at cooking. She’s come up with a mushroom and sweet potato dish that’s healthy, tasty, and won’t announce itself as “vegan in the room!”
‘Shrooms Are in the Room! Make Fantastic Side Dishes for Christmas Dinner with the STL Veg Girl!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated: