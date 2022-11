CLAYTON, Mo. – Cups of hot cocoa, some s’mores, and a fire pit – it’s what a ski chalet is made of at Le Meridien in Clayton.

Friday through Sunday, the rooftop turns into the coziest spot in the area. Sip on specialty drinks, roast some s’mores, and cuddle up with your sweetie.

The rooftop is also available for parties and if you want, make it a mini-staycation for the weekend. Now that’s relaxing and recharging.

LeMeridienClayton.com