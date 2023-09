ST. LOUIS – Be sure to head on down to Cherokee Street for the 3rd Annual St. Louis Bourbon Festival.

It’s from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday night! What a great way to usher in the weekend.

Sip and sample from over 100 vendors and find your next favorite taste. Raise a glass and get your tickets! Also proceeds from the festival will benefit the St. Louis Hero Network for First Responders.

StLouisBourbonFestival.com