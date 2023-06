ST. LOUIS – From oxtail to jollof rice, the whole menu serves up the world to you at Soul Afrique.

The owners cooked up a storm of great food in our kitchen Monday. It’s a place you will want to try on your next date night or take the whole family.

Be sure to stop by every Wednesday for the Afrobeats JC Supper Club, it’s a tasty night from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Find on Facebook: Soul’Afrique

9053 Riverview Drive St. Louis, MO 63137