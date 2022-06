ST. LOUIS – While the pandemic did threaten a lot of eateries, one did rise up and from that hard time – Soulcial Kitchen.

It’s a concept made by Brigadier General (Ret.) John Michel. He’s an author, motivational speaker, and restaurant owner. Its mission is to feed the hungry and be there for those who need help. They stopped by our back lot to talk about that mission and the exciting things going on right now inside Soulcial Kitchen.

SoucialKitchen.com