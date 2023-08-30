ELSBERRY, Mo. – Mitzy and Hank Wylie are the owners of Southern Grace Coffee.

They have a small shop in Elsberry, Missouri, and two mobile trucks to deliver some of the best coffee around. They also have plans to open another location in Lake St. Louis.

To say the least, they are roasting up great times and great friends. For the start of the school year, they’ve created sponsorships for teachers and others who serve the community in exchange for free drinks.

The coffee train has been chugging since August 22. See how you can contribute drinks to those who serve our community!

FB: SouthernGraceCoffee

IG: SouthernGraceCoffeeLLC