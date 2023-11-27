Local Chef Juwan Rice is an old soul inside this innovative 22-year-old. This past year was a big one as he opened his first brick and mortar eatery- Rated Test Kitchen. It’s getting top ratings at this café by day and dinner club by night. After you eat there, be sure to bring home some of that spice! Juwan makes is own line of seasonings, perfect for your holiday cooking!

Rated-TK.com

JRiceSpice.com