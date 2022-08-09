ST LOUIS — Confetti is flying around Studio STL. We are celebrating the Center for Plant-Based Living’s 3-year anniversary!

STL VEG Girl is the founder and owner, plus she’s a giver! She is offering all week 50% off memberships.

Visit Cpbl-stl.com and type in 3Years and you will get half off memberships for 3 months. You get a full library of plant-based cooking classes, free access to upcoming virtual classes, membership to a private Facebook group, and a quarterly “Ask the Doc” call with Dr. Loomis, the center’s medical director!