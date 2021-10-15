Sqwires Restaurant and Market’s Sunday Brunch just got better

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The weekend a La Carte brunch menu at Sqwires is served every Saturday & Sunday from 9am-2pm, with additional brunch options on most Sundays in their Annex event space.

It would not be Sunday Brunch without Loaded Bloody Mary’s & Bottomless Mimosas, and Sqwires has plenty to go around. On the brunch menu, you’ll find traditional pancakes & French toast breakfasts, salmon eggs benedict, breakfast burritos, creole shrimp omelets, biscuits and gravy, and plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

Sqwires Restaurant and Market

415 S. 18th St, St. Louis, MO 63104

Order online at: https://sqwires.com/