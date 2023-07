ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Dining Editor, George Mahe is the best.

He gathers, sprinkles, plates, and organizes all the yummy dishes you see when he stops by our kitchen. Thursday, he’s brought the A-List for the top foodie spots for a variety of items.

Thursday we saw items from the Westchester in Chesterfield, Ivy in Clayton, and Jalisco Pizza in St. Charles.

See the full rundown of the A-List of dining : StlMag.com