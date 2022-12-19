ST. LOUIS – Dining editor, George Mahe, stopped by with the best pairing of cookies and cocoa.

There are the places he went around to collect the goods for Chelsea to try Monday. Here are the shops we feature today:

Cookies from La Bonne Bouchee and Cocoa from Kakao Chocolate

Cookies from La Patisserie Chouquette and Cocoa from Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate/ Bissinger’s

Cookies from The Cookie Hustle and Cocoa from Honeymoon Chocolate

Bonus cookie: Boozy Oreos from Amy’s Cake Pop Shop

