ST. LOUIS – A plant on every plate does not mean bland and unexciting dishes.

We should be excited about what we’re eating, and we shouldn’t settle for anything less. STL Veg Girl gets that, and she’s helping us start off fall with colorful, yummy, and nourishing dishes. How about butternut squash, caramelized onions, and kale bruschetta sound? Sign us up while fueling us for the best fall ever.

Join Caryn Dugan at the Center for Plant-Based Living

Fall’s Finest Cooking Class is October 15 from Noon to 2 p.m.

Cpbl-st.com