ST. LOUIS – The allium genus includes garlic, onions, shallots, leeks, and chives. These vegetables are popular in cuisines worldwide and are valued for their potential medicinal properties.

STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan showed that cancer-fighting properties actually “bloom” by using the hack and hold method. This means to cut them and then use them in your recipe 10-15 minutes later. It is within this time that the cancer-fighting properties develop. To take one of Caryn’s classes at the Center for Plant-Based Living, see the links below!

Center for Plant Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

Cpbl-STL.com

Cpbl-stl.com/classes-and-programs/summertime-sweet-savory-in-shop