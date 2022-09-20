ST. LOUIS — Cold- it’s great for resetting your body and activating your parasympathetic nervous system to reduce stress and it helps with sleep.

Now, what does that have to do with nutrition? Well, some things we want to eat because they nourish the body, and one of the most healthy foods for plant-based eaters is tofu.

STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan says she’s been freezing her tofu for years.

See the benefits and the sauce she is making to go along with it.

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Cpbl-stl.com