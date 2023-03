ST. LOUIS – Colcannon soup is a tradition of Irish dish, usually eaten on Halloween.

It’s made from potatoes, leeks, and cabbage – all perfect to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. See how Caryn Dugan took this recipe and simplified it to a few easy steps.

Don’t forget Caryn’s class on mocktails with friends, Matt and Beth Sorrell from Cocktails Are Go. It’s March 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Center for Plant-Based Living in Kirkwood.

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Visit : cpbl-stl.com