ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan wants to put more plants on plates. That’s her mission – to focus on how you can heal your body from within by learning how and where to add more plants, and how to make them delicious!

She brings in the types and colors of cabbage, and explains their health benefits to get ready for the St. Paddy’s Day class that’s being offered at her Center for Plant-Based Living.