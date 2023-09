ST. LOUIS – The Chase Park Plaza has a new mascot!

Meet the Marchioness of Missouri – a fox! The crew at the Chase Club created a drink called the Vixen to celebrate the new mascot.

Stop in anytime at The Chase Club and order the Vixen; you don’t have to be a hotel guest to enjoy great eats and drinks!

The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta

212 N Kingshighway Blvd

STLChaseClub.com