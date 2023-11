ST. LOUIS – It’s the restaurant around the corner in Dogtown.

Sunny’s Cantina is the best place for Mexican food and the drinks are out of this world. It’s the place where you can take the whole gang without breaking the bank.

Sunny’s is also on the move with their catering service. Show the office they are loved and appreciated with a whole spread from Sunny’s or get your next big family event catered!

SunnysCantina.com