ST. LOUIS--A Kansas City developer met virtually with Wildwood city officials Thursday to discuss broad outlines of a $236 million business park on the border of Wildwood and Chesterfield. NorthPoint Development wants to bring a nine building business park to the corner of Centaur and Eatherton Road.

According to a timeline presented to city officials, the official proposal could be submitted as early as March, and if approved in August, phase one of the total 2.5 million square foot project could be open by July of 2023.