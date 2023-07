ST. LOUIS – Follow advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson through California’s iconic wine country.

Wanda took us through each wine region and gives her pick of what to try. If you travel to the West Coast, be sure to take yourself along this self-guided wine tour! Cheers!

VinBev.net

Instagram: VinDiva7

Facebook: Wanda Cole-Nicholson, Sommelier