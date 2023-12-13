ST. LOUIS – When you can’t find what you love, make it yourself.

That’s what the owner and founder of TeaViola did when she could not find the kind of tea she sipped on as a child in Iran. Sousan Gerami started her tea business in her kitchen.

Now it’s online and in Mobile on the Run stores across the area! The loose-leaf tea comes in a compostable cup with its own infuser so that the loose tea leaves don’t steep for too long!

Sousan has developed a product that is healthy for us and the planet. Each time a tea is sold, a portion of the sales goes to the Omid Foundation, which helps disadvantaged young women. Now that’s some positivitea!

TeaVoila.com

OmidFoundation.com