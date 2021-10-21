Tempus getting ready to welcome dine-in customers for the first time

ST. LOUIS – Tempus was founded with a mission to create a safe and inclusive space for all in mind. In these unprecedented times, this has presented a set of challenges. Since opening in 2020, James Beard Semi-finalist Ben Grupe has served his menu via take-out and delivery, but now he’s preparing to open his 3,000 square foot dining space to the public. For more information on the menu and the mission, visit them online at TempusSTL.com.
Tempus
4370 Manchester Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
314-349-2878