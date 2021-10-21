Tempus getting ready to welcome dine-in customers for the first time

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - A federal jury found a 63-year-old Jefferson County man guilty of using a dating app to arrange sex with a 15-year-old and take explicit images of her. Earl G. Rice, Jr. is scheduled to attend a sentencing hearing on January 27, 2022. He could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Department of Justice says that Rice started chatting with the teen through the app and said he was interested in meeting up. On Valentines Day 2018 he drove to Belleville, Illinois, from Dittmer, Missouri with alcohol, condoms, and a candle to meet. They went to a nearby hotel where they had sex and he took explicit pictures of her on his cell phone.