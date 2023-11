ST. LOUIS – Happy times are here again because we can now have brunch at Salve Osteria!

Salve just started their weekend-only brunches about 2 weeks ago and boy are they the best! We give you a glimpse at the food and drink offerings. Trust us, this is your new favorite spot to brunch!

Salve Osteria inside The Gin Room

3200 S Grand Blvd

SalveOsteria.com