ST. LOUIS – Jacquelyn Smith is the owner and creator of The Cookie Box.

There is an actual cookie box, see how it played a big role in the success of her business. She first started in her kitchen and went around to farmer’s markets.

Now, Jacquelyn has her own shop in O’Fallon, Missouri. Now that’s some sweet success!

The Cookie Box

Located at the Four Seasons Center

2443 Hwy K in O’Fallon, MO 63368

TheCookieBoxSTL.com