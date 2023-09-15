ST. LOUIS – She is correctly titled as the flavor temptress!

Tamara Keefe, owner of Clementine’s, is at it again. She’s created a fall line-up that just screams comfort food.

Taste the Maple Pumpkin Crunch, the Indian Chai, Baked Apple Betty and more! Plus, there’s a flavor called “It’s Showtime!” to celebrate Beetlejuice coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre this October.

We can’t forget Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts Friday! Be sure to stop in and get some scoops of the Coquito- oh so yummy!

ClementinesCreamery.com