ST. LOUIS – Angela Ortmann of STLwinegirl is the driving force behind a big event in her Eat to Love, Love to Eat series.

She put out an email asking all restaurants big and small to do something to campaign against domestic abuse during October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. She received hundreds of emails to support her effort.

Each restaurant in their own way will support an organization of their choice that works with domestic abuse victims or works to prevent it. Angela stopped by to talk about her hope and passion to help her community.

Facebook : lovetoeateattolove

Lovetoeateattolove.com