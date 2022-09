ST. LOUIS — Nothing like getting food from the best places in our area. That is what The Taste In Ferguson will have this Sunday, September 11th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plus spending a nice afternoon out can’t get any better because the event supports scholarships for North County youth in need.

Get all you want to eat from the area’s top restaurants and don’t forget the beer, wine, and spirits being offered.

Now, that’s worth raising a glass to.

TheTasteInFerguson.com