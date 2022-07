ST. LOUIS – Tiara and Terrence Curry are the owners of a new shop in the heart of Main Street in St. Charles.

The Wine Café is a place that boasts over 40 different wines. From red to rose, to chardonnay to dessert wines, they have it all. What’s a wine spot without a bite to eat? They offer dishes you can split or eat on your own and you will want to dine on the patio – it’s fabulous.

The Wine Cafe

703 S Main Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

TheWineCafe.Biz