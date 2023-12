ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Wine Café has expanded its place in St. Charles and the owners are also expanding their giving back to the community.

From now until Saturday, take donations to their place at 703 S Main Street in Historic St. Charles. They are having Hope for the Holidays,’ an event for those who have fallen on hard times or are unhoused.

The event is from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Wine Café on December 24.

TheWineCafe.biz