ST. LOUIS — She’s worked in restaurants all her life and in all parts of the U.S. and now she’s settled here in St. Louis and that’s a great thing. If you haven’t tried her little hand pies, you are in for a blissful moment! Madeline Hissong makes these little pockets pies. They fit perfectly in your hand like a sandwich, and she fills them with stuff like dill cream cheese sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning. She’s got a cult following and sells out fast at the Tower Groves Farmers Market each week.

Damn Fine Hand Pies

Every Tuesday and Saturday at the Tower Groves Farmers Market

Saturday: 8am to 12:30pm

Tuesday: 4pm

Instagram: damnfinehandpies