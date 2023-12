ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Have Ruby over for your next holiday dinner.

She’s a chocolate-raspberry tea mousse with raspberry compote chocolate cake made only at Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood. Owner and chef Nathaniel Reid is one of the best pastry chefs around.

He brought in all the goodies you can get right now or have at your holiday gathering! Get the pre-orders in by December 19, and they can be picked up between 12/21 and 12/23.

NRBakery.com or call 314-858-1019