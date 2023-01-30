FENTON, Mo. – The menu is simple and oh, so tasty at Tiger Soup Dumplings in Fenton.

When you walk in and you can see your meal being made. It’s impressive as it is delicious. Dumplings can be fried to steamed, and you have a variety to choose from for lunch or dinner.

Yue Zhai and Victor Lai are the owners, hear how this up-and-coming eatery got started. It’s being name one of the best places to dine.

Tiger Soup Dumplings

98 Gravois Bluffs Circle Drive D in Fenton, MO 63026

FB: Tiger Soup Dumplings

Instagram: Tiger Soup Dumplings