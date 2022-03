ST. LOUIS – Soy…there is so much information for and against it out there on the internet, that we are left being afraid to even try the stuff.

STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan stopped by and let us know about the benefits of soy and she backs up her information with Dr. Jim Loomis, the Medical Director at the Center for Plant-Based Living.

Hear Dr. Loomis’ in-person talk tomorrow night at 5 p.m. at the Center for Plant-Based Living in Kirkwood.