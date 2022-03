ST. LOUIS – Cantreats offers up a 7-Up Pound Cake that looks amazing! Offering a range of delicious homemade cakes, pies, rolls, soul food, and more.

It has long been said that Cantrese adds an element of special care and love in her food. She invites anyone to allow her an opportunity to wow you with her culinary skills.

She gives Studio STL viewers a look at the tasty treats she makes and sells around St. Louis!

Check out Cantrese’s website here!