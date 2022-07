ST. LOUIS – This is something you won’t feel guilty about breaking – a chocolate dessert pinata from Uncle Julio’s in Frontenac.

It’s filled with fruit and churros which can be dipped in chocolate ganache and whipped cream. All this can be enjoyed after ordering your own taco bar along with some of the best-tasting margaritas.

Uncle Julio’s in Frontenac

2011 S Lindbergh Blvd.

UncleJulios.com