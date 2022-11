ST. LOUIS – A glass for you, a glass for the turkey.

If this is your idea of Thanksgiving wine, let’s get help. Advanced Sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson stopped by with her top picks of wine to pair with Thanksgiving Dinner. Now you can still have a glass between you and the bird, but at least you can make better wine choices.

VinBev.net

Instagram: VinDiva7

Facebook: Wanda Cole-Nicholson, Sommelier