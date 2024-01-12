ST. LOUIS – Josh Douglas and David Huniak started Earth Candy not just because their creations are healthy, but because they just wanted extra money to buy Cardinals and Blues tickets!

True St. Louisians right there! So, what is Earth Candy? It’s health food like mushrooms, beets, and other veggies and fruits that are acidified.

What you get is a great concoction for your health. There are 16 creations to choose from and you can find Josh and David at the Tower Grove Winter Markets on the first and third Saturdays of January, February, and March. The markets are held in the parking lot of Tower Grove Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Now, if you can’t make it to the market, buy Earth Candy online at: TasteEarthCandy.com