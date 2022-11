ST. LOUIS – It’s the season of giving, and you can do that by just eating at Mission Taco Joint.

This month, you can buy a Chicken Calabaza taco, with a portion of the proceeds going to Heru Urban Farming. They work to give access to quality and healthy food in St. Louis.

Then, for every kid’s meal purchased, $1 will go to The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition to celebrate National Adoption Month.

MissionTacoJoint.com