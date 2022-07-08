ST. LOUIS – What do you get when Sugarfire, Chicken Out, and Hi-Pointe Drive-In get together with Ronnie’s Ice Cream?
You get the Ultimate STL Milkshake. All four of these businesses are getting together to offer a special milkshake that is oh so St. Louis. You can get this milkshake for just one day. National Ice cream Day is on Sunday, July 17. 25% of the sales will be given to St. Louis Bike Works.
National Ice Cream Day Ultimate STL Milkshake
Sunday, July 17th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sugarfire Smokehouse
9200 Olive Boulevard #114, St. Louis, MO 63132
Chicken Out
10463 Manchester Road Suite A, Kirkwood, MO 63122
6197 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
1033 McCausland Avenue, St. Louis MO, 63117
951 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122