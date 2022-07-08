ST. LOUIS – What do you get when Sugarfire, Chicken Out, and Hi-Pointe Drive-In get together with Ronnie’s Ice Cream?

You get the Ultimate STL Milkshake. All four of these businesses are getting together to offer a special milkshake that is oh so St. Louis. You can get this milkshake for just one day. National Ice cream Day is on Sunday, July 17. 25% of the sales will be given to St. Louis Bike Works.

National Ice Cream Day Ultimate STL Milkshake

Sunday, July 17th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sugarfire Smokehouse

9200 Olive Boulevard #114, St. Louis, MO 63132

sugarfiresmokehouse.com

Chicken Out

10463 Manchester Road Suite A, Kirkwood, MO 63122

6197 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

chickenoutchicken.com

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

1033 McCausland Avenue, St. Louis MO, 63117

951 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122

hipointedrivein.com