ST. LOUIS – The Center for Plant-Based Living founder Caryn Dugan joined us on the show, to discuss several of her plant-based meals, the ease of preparing them, and their health benefits. The Center is the first plant-based nutrition and culinary education center in the nation. We learned about her new classes, which are both virtual and in-person, as well as her new virtual membership program.

Find a link to her weekly “Quick Plant-Based Cooking Show” by visiting https://www.cpblstl.com/.