ST. LOUIS – Vom Fass in Maplewood is a fantastic place for vinegars and oils, but they don’t stop there! They also have specialty foods, cheeses, wines, and classes to teach you how to combine all those fine items in the most delicious way. Today we mixed cocktails and talked about the upcoming “Let Them Eat Art” event in Maplewood along with what’s happening this summer at Vom Fass!

Vom Fass in Maplewood

7314 Manchester Rd.,

Maplewood, MO 63143

VomFassUSA.com