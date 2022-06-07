ST. LOUIS, MO — The best things come in small batches and that’s what Amber J. makes each week to sell at the area farmer’s market and the Trolley Stop Bakery in Chesterfield. This weekend she will be at the Love in the Park event this Sunday from noon to 4 pm. Look her up and then try at least one of everything on her table. Trust us, we won’t steer you wrong. Today she’s highlighting peach pies and cheesecake!

Momma Boogies is located inside The Trolley Stop Bakery

67 Forum Shopping Center in Chesterfield

Orders: email- ambs@mommaboogies.com

Facebook: Momma Boogie’s Small Batch Cakery

Instagram: mommaboogies