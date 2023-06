ST. LOUIS – Made to order, fresh and delicious.

It’s Levels, and this new restaurant is opening on Saturday, July 1! It’s St. Louis’ first and only Nigerian eatery.

From the fish, to the rice jollof, you will want to try everything on the menu. We have a preview of what’s to come in our kitchen Wednesday. Keep your dinner plans open and head to Levels!

Levelsstl.com

1405 Washington Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63103314-571-9990